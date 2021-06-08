WASHINGTON — The U.S Senate has passed a bill to create government-designated technology hubs with a focus on “racial equity and inclusive growth” and pump $80 billion into those areas over the next nine years.
The Innovation Centers Acceleration Act passed the U.S. Senate 68-32 on Tuesday. The bill looks for federal investments and guidance to accelerate U.S. research and development efforts outside of traditional technology hubs such as Boston and Silicon Valley.
Backers point out five metro areas — Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and San Diego – accounted for more than 90% of the country’s innovation sector growth from 2005 to 2017.
The measure would launch a “national competition” and would create a new “Directorate for Technology and Innovation in the National Science Foundation.” It will pump $1 billion annually into nine government picked innovation hubs and offer expanded R&D tax credits.
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., is one of the bill’s prime sponsors. He says the bill will help the U.S. compete with China and other countries on the R&D front.
“I’m proud to have helped shape the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act and I’m pleased it includes several initiatives I’ve been working on – from the creation of regional tech hubs to the establishment of a new foundation to help us meet our climate goals, and more,” Coons said.
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., also backs the bill.
“When it comes to technology, standing still means falling behind. So I am pleased that the Senate passed a major bipartisan bill to boost innovation, grow jobs, curtail the theft of trade secrets, and meet the rising global challenge of China,” Van Hollen said.
The federal innovation hubs will be selected by a “national selection committee” including labor unions.
“MSAs must include plans to foster racial equity and inclusive growth, ensure affordable housing, and scale up education and workforce development in their applications,” a summary of the bill reads.
The aim is also encourage the growth of emerging technologies — including related to climate and the environment — in metropolitan areas outside of Boston and the west coast.
The bill passed with 32 Republicans in opposition. The plan moves to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry is not happy with a recent visit to Taiwan by a U.S. delegation that included Coons.
Coons and other U.S. senators on the trip to Taipei promised support for Taiwan as well as supplies of COVID vaccines and equipment.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the U.S. visit and Coons and the other senators' support for Taiwan a “vile provocation.”
Coons along with U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, visited Taiwan as a show of support for the island rival to the People’s Republic of China. They also promised Taiwan 750,000 COVID vaccines.
