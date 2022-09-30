Monkeypox

FILE - A physician assistant prepares a syringe with the monkeypox vaccine for a patient during a vaccination clinic Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. The disease’s spread is slowing but the virus is unlikely to be eliminated because it is widespread enough that spread of the disease is expected to continue, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in late September 2022. 

 AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

NEW YORK — Some U.S. health officials are conceding that monkeypox is probably not going away anytime soon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.