Sonic Boom Explainer

A Lockheed Martin F-16 Jet fighter performs its demonstration flight, June 22, 2011, at the 49th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris. People living in and around Washington D.C. experienced a rare, if startling, sound: A sonic boom. The U.S. military had dispatched a fighter jet on Sunday, June 4, 2023, to intercept an unresponsive business plane that was flying over restricted airspace. The Air Force gave the F-16 permission to fly faster than the speed of sound to catch up with it.

 AP PHOTO

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — People living in and around the nation’s capital experienced a rare, if startling, sound that has a rich history in American aviation and possibly a muted future: A sonic boom.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.