BALTIMORE — Southwest Airlines, which has a large operational footprint in Maryland, has reversed course on a COVID vaccine mandate and will not put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave.
Dallas-based Southwest told workers that if they are unvaccinated and applying for a medical or religious exemption they will not be placed on unpaid leave if they had not received COVID vaccine shots by Dec. 8.
That changes a previous policy announced earlier this month that sparked worker protests. Southwest Airlines has a large footprint at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The latest direction from Southwest would allow unvaccinated employees to continue working with mask, social distancing and testing requirements, according to CNBC and other reports.
The airline and Federal Aviation Administration have stressed that a wave of recent Southwest flight cancelations are not tied to employees and air traffic controllers missing work over resistance to the COVID vaccine mandates. Some Southwest workers held protests Tuesday mirroring over vaccine mandates.
President Joe Biden has issued vaccine requirements for federal workers and federal contractors — which includes airlines and defense and aerospace companies such as Honeywell, Raytheon and Boeing.
Those companies along with United Airlines are among major employers requiring workers to get COVID jabs.
Biden’s mandate — which is also being formulated for private employers with 100 workers or more — requires workers to be fully vaccinated or be subject to a regiment of testing and masking.
Delta Air Lines is also not mandating vaccines for its employees.
There is also resistance to vaccine passports being implemented in Europe as well as some progressive cities such as San Francisco and New York.
The popular In-N-Out Burger chain in California is resisting enforcing vaccine passport rules in San Francisco that require indoor diners to show proof of COVID vaccinations.
"We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive," the burger chain which is popular on the West Coast said in a media statement.
In Maryland, state universities, hospitals and some other employers are mandating workers get COVID vaccines. Some of those mandates stem from orders from Biden and Gov. Larry Hogan and others are being imposed at the workplace level by employers.
