BALTIMORE — Scores of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled in recent days with the airline and Federal Aviation Administration countering social media contentions of staffing protests over COVID vaccine mandates.
Southwest said in a statement flight cancelations and delays were caused by air traffic control issues and weather.
“ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual,” Southwest said in a statement.
Some travelers also reported staffing issues at Southwest gates impacted by flight cancelations.
The FAA countered claims that air traffic controllers in Jacksonville, Florida or other locations may have been calling out or protesting coronavirus vaccine mandates.
“No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday. Flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday PM due to widespread severe weather, military training, & limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville en route center,” the FAA said in its own statement.
“Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place,” the FAA statement said.
Southwest has joined United Airlines and other carriers in requiring COVID vaccines for their workers.
Southwest announced its worker mandate Oct. 4.
Unvaccinated workers could lose their jobs which has sparked resistance among some airline, hospital, education and other workers subject mandates.
Some of the airline and other vaccine mandates stem from Biden administration requirements of federal contractors.
