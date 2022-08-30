WALLOPS ISLAND, VA — Emma Zisu, age 12, decided to leave New York City to spend a week of her summer on the Eastern Shore of Virginia — not because she wanted beach time or to visit Chincoteague’s famous ponies but, instead, to take a deep dive into aerospace. Nearly 200 students from across the country, including Delmarva students, made the same choice — to pursue their passion for space, engineering, robotics, and rocketry at Virginia Space Flight Academy (VSFA)’s Space Adventure Camp this summer.

