WASHINGTON — Abortion foes in conservative and swing states with GOP-controlled state legislatures are looking to replicate see Texas’ controversial abortion law after the U.S. Supreme Court opted not to issue preliminary injunction stopping its start on Sept. 1.
The Supreme Court could still strike down the Texas law which allows private plaintiffs to sue abortion providers over abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That Texas law looks to effectively restrict abortions after six weeks.
The Texas law and the Supreme Court allowing the statute to stand could be a test for Roe v. Wade and its legalization of abortion in the U.S.
The five-justice SCOTUS majority that decided not to the immediately block the Texas law could also erode abortion rights protections in the 1973 Roe decision.
Anti-abortion activists in other states are looking at proposing laws that mirror the Texas statute.
Cathi Herrod, president of the socially conservative Center for Arizona Policy, called the Texas law a “roadmap” for other states. The Arizona group has long favored and passed restrictions on abortions only to see them blocked by federal courts including the Supreme Court.
Florida GOP lawmakers are also looking to craft a similar state bill to the Texas law which looks to restrict abortions after six weeks. “It’s time for Florida to stand up for the unborn,” said U.S. Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Fla.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, said her state is also looking at the Texas law. “Following the Supreme Court’s decision to leave the pro-life Texas law in place, I have directed the Unborn Child Advocate in my office to immediately review the new Texas law and current South Dakota laws to make sure we have the strongest pro life laws on the books in South Dakota,” Noem said.
On the other side of the cultural and political divide, abortion rights advocates are looking to lower courts to block the Texas and are lamenting former President Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court appointments which could change the landscape of the high court.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate last year succeeding late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a strong supporter of abortion rights.
Democrats — including in Maryland where there is strong support for abortion rights — are critical of the Texas law and want it overturned. “The Texas law does not create private attorneys general. It creates bounty hunters,” said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.
President Joe Biden has promise an "all of government" federal response to the Texas law and restrictions on abortion.
There have been an estimated 62 million abortions in the U.S. since the 1973 legalization. Maryland has the fourth highest abortion rate in the U.S, according to 2014 data from the Guttmacher Institute, which favors abortion right. The District of Columbia, New York and New Jersey have the highest per capita number of abortions, according to the 2014 data.
Florida is fifth and California sixth.
