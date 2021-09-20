From now until Oct. 11, the public can visit an inspiring exhibit featuring photographs and videos of the attack on The Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, at Fashion Centre in Pentagon City. The images filling the gallery space were captured by three local photographers who rushed to the building to document that tragic event. Their photos capture the bravery and resilience of the service members and first responders who were on site that day.
To mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, photographers Sean Kelley and Bob Pugh and Joe Pisciotta have worked on their own to create this special tribute. According to Pisciotta, the men first coordinated on a photo exhibit in 2011 to pay honor to victims and first responders on the 10th anniversary of 9/11. For that show, Kelley came up with the name ‘Still Standing-Still Free.’
“When you look at The Pentagon, then and now, you see that it is still standing and we are still free,” Pisciotta explained. “We are still here.”
The more than 50 photographs on display capture the early moments after the plane hit The Pentagon, from the different angles Kelley, Pugh and Pisciotta were standing after they got to the scene. Pugh’s video, filmed when he arrived 8 minutes after the attack and through the morning, which includes recordings of the first responder radio communications, is also being shown.
“Many people have not seen our photos or this video before,” noted Pisciotta. “There are a lot of videos and pictures of the Twin Towers but not much of The Pentagon attack.”
The exhibit also pays tribute to the firefighters, police and ambulance crews who responded that day. There are several display cases holding artifacts from many of the station houses which were on site, from helmets to a firehose fragment that had been caught in the building section collapse. There is also a full firefighter suit worn at The Pentagon, on loan from the Bailey Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department.
“We contacted local fire chiefs to find firefighter memorabilia from 9/11 to be included in the exhibit,” explained Pisciotta. “We told them it’s the 20th anniversary and we wanted to make sure first responders were recognized.”
“We believe this is a powerful exhibit,” he added. “It’s not just a gallery that you’ll walk through. Every picture here has a story and that’s why we have the information cards with each. We stop visitors and ask them, ‘Where were you on 9/11?’ and that sparks conversation, and they tell us their stories. We have people from all over the world who have come in and they all have memories of 9/11.”
The photographs are appropriate for young children so parents can use the exhibit to show this younger generation what happened that day. And the gallery’s focus on firefighters allows children to see their equipment up close and even touch.
Visitors are encouraged to write down their 9/11 memories in a ‘Where were you on 9/11?’ Journal. Also on display are binders created by two volunteers with The Pentagon Memorial which list the biographies of those lost in the attack.
While the photographers created this remembrance gallery on their own initiative, Pisciotta noted that they have received a lot of assistance along the way. Fashion Center general manager Todd Jerscheid donated the gallery space and helped arrange the opening reception on Sept. 10. Pisciotta’s wife helped the men from Still Standing as a 501-c3 to raise funds for the exhibit, and his neighbors have volunteered as docents. Local fire chiefs aided the efforts to find 9/11 artifacts.
Still Standing will be donating a major portion of their sponsor donations to the D.C. Firefighters Burn Foundation (www.dcffburnfoundation.org), which works on burn prevention education and quality of life support for burn survivors, both injured firefighters and other victims. Donations can be made at the exhibit or at Still Standing’s website, www.stillstandingstillfree.org.
The Still Standing-Still Free exhibit is located on the first retail level of Fashion Centre, in the former Microsoft store near Macy’s. The gallery is open during mall hours: Monday–Thursday from 11 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. — 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 — 6 p.m.
You can learn more about photographers Kelley, Pugh and Pisciotta and also purchase some of their iconic images of The Pentagon at www.stillstandingstillfree.org.
