NEW YORK — An international group that partners big social media firms Facebook, Twitter, Google and Microsoft with intelligence and security agencies from the U.S, U.K. and other Western allies is focusing new surveillance and investigative efforts on white supremacist and alt-right groups and their potential links to opponents to COVID vaccines, vaccine passports and mask mandates.
The same group also references potential expansions of image scans of internet and smartphone users’ images to take on extremist and anti-government groups. Those images scans — which now are also being launched by Apple — are now used to identify child pornography and child abuse images and reporting illegal activities to police.
Privacy and civil liberties advocates worry image scans and other surveillance could be used to target dissidents and political opponents by authoritarian regimes such as China and other governments looking to squelch opposition.
The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) was formed by Twitter, Facebook, Google/YouTube and Microsoft in 2017 with a focus on the Islamic State and other militant and extremist Islamist groups.
Now, the technology group is expanding its scope to research, track and try to remove content and pages from far-right, neo-Nazi and alt-right, anti-establishment groups.
U.S. intelligence agencies via the National Security Council and the governments of the United Kingdom, France, Japan, New Zealand, Ghana and Canada are also part of GIFCT.
A report from Reuters outlined that the technology group was adding far-right groups to its research, content purging and information sharing efforts.
That includes working with the United Nations Tech Against Terrorism initiative and the Five Eyes intelligence partnership.
The latter involves intelligence agencies of the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia — all English-speaking countries.
The Biden administration has made surveillance and cracking down on white supremacists and right-wing groups a priority after the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, the unprecedented military buildup for President Joe Biden’s inauguration and the arrests of hundreds of Trump and QAnon supporters involved in the riot.
Social media and technology companies and their government intelligence allies are also looking at the intersection of opponents to vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and mask mandates with far right groups and anti-establishment groups such as QAnon.
A research paper by the GIFCT backed Global Network on Extremism and Technology (GNET) sought to link extremists groups with COVID passports and mandates opponents.
“The pandemic has created several factors that have led to an increase in potential recruitment pools: the economic impact of the pandemic, the perceived government overreach, social isolation, social and political uncertainty,” said Marc-André Argentino, in a June GNET paper.
Argentino said far right groups have sought to undermine government COVID efforts and have opposed passports, vaccine mandates and mask orders.
Argentino also questions whether it is better for large social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to ban extremist voices and content and have them migrate to “alt-tech” and more private platforms or find ways to keep better tabs on them on larger venues.
There have protests in Europe — including Greece, Italy and France — against vaccine mandates and passports. Conservative and right-wing groups have been part of some of those opposition pushes.
Another GIFCT analysis by Erin Saltman recommends looking at, learning from and potentially expanding the use of hash sharing databases to track and respond to images and videos from anti-government and anti-establishment groups.
Saltman points to the scans of internet and smartphone users phones and devices for child pornography and child abuse images.
“This includes things like a hash–sharing database to share hashes, or “digital fingerprints,” of photos and videos that have been identified as terrorist content so that platforms can track and remove it if necessary. Learning from progress made in the child-safety space, hashed versions of labeled terrorist content allow the identifiers of terrorist content to be shared without sharing any user data or personally identifiable information,” she wrote.
Apple recently announced it was joining other cloud technology and social media platforms in scanning users’ images for child porn and child abuse. Privacy advocates worry about the expansion of image scans into political realms.
PayPal also announced a partnership with the Anti-Defamation League to examine users' transactions to also track extremist groups.
