Addison Bethea, 17, of Perry, Fla., shown here with her brother, is recovering from shark attack on Thursday, June 30, off the coast of Keaton Beach. Addison was scalloping when she was attacked numerous times and bitten by a shark estimated to be about 9 feet in length.
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare / Taylor County Sheriff's Office
A 17-year-old girl was attacked by a 9-foot shark on Thursday, June 30 off the west coast of Florida.Addison Bethea, 17 of Perry, Florida, was bitten by the shark while scalloping off Keaton Beach in the Big Bend area.The shark kept attacking the teen girl while she and her brother, who is a firefighter and EMT, fought off the predator.The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said the shark attack occurred in five feet of water about 185 miles north of Tampa on the Gulf of Mexico coast.
She is set to undergo a second surgery Saturday on her leg at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare hospital.“Addison has devastating damage to the soft tissue in her right leg. The TMH trauma team stabilized her, and the trauma surgeon performed emergency surgery with a goal of restoring blood flow to her leg,” the hospital said in a statement on Facebook. “She will undergo a second surgery Saturday, July 2 to further investigate the extent of the damage to her leg and determine what treatment options are available with the goal of saving her leg.”
