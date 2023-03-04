There is a new push in Washington to end the practice “springing forward” and “falling back.”
A pair of Florida Republicans — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan — have introduced a federal measure to end the practice of changing clocks twice a year. It would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
Daylight Saving Time was initially adopted by Germany and the Austria-Hungary Empire in 1916 during World War I as a way to conserve coal. European rivals soon adopted the time shift and the U.S. passed it Daylight Saving Time law in 1918.
Currently, DST is observed in the U.S. (except Arizona), western and eastern Europe, Egypt, Israel, the Palestinian territories, Paraguay as well as parts of Australia. It is not observed in Russia, China, India, Mexico and African countries.
In the U.S., DST runs from March 12 to Nov. 5 before clocks are turned back to Standard Time and the forward the succeeding spring.
“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid. Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done,” Rubio said.
The bill ends the practice of falling back in November.
The measure is also backed by U.S. Sens. Rick Scott, R-Florida, Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi, Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, Alex Padilla, D-California and Tina Smith, D-Minnesota.
Backers cite the time changes’ impacts on farmers, mental health and moms of young kids.
“Twice a year Oklahomans ask themselves—why do we still have to change our clocks? Last year, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, but the House never even voted on the bill. Every Mom of young children hates this time of year when alarm clocks change, but baby’s clocks don’t. It is past time to get this bill to the President’s desk so we can take the stress, headaches, and annoying twice-a-year reset of the clocks out of our lives. It’s time to lock the clocks,” said U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, who also backs the effort.
A time change effort failed to be voted on by the U.S. House last year after passing the U.S. Senate. Some lawmakers do not see the issue as a priority.
