WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both made renewed calls for Americans to get COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend.
Trump called for supporters to get vaccinated during a rally in Alabama on Saturday receiving a lukewarm reaction from the crowd.
"I believe totally in your freedoms, but I recommend taking the vaccine,” Trump said.
That was met by sporadic jeers. Coronavirus vaccine were developed and approved for emergency use during the Trump administration. Biden has ramped up mass vaccination efforts, is requiring vaccines for federal workers and the U.S. military and U.S. regulators are encouraging booster shoots and will give COVID vaccines full approvals.
Biden repeated his calls for COVID vaccines while discussing the impacts of Tropical Storm Henri was having on New York and New England on Sunday.
“Don’t get caught by the next storm. Get vaccinated,” Biden said.
Biden made previous COVID warnings that emergency hurricane shelters could have COVID outbreaks in Florida, Texas and Louisiana. Those states — along Mississippi and Alabama — have seen a rise in COVID cases attributed to the Delta variant.
Southern states and other communities in the U.S. also see resistance to vaccine and vaccination mandates in rural communities as well as among some conservative voters, African Americans, Hispanics and immigrants distrustful of the government.
Other countries continue to also battle the virus with vaccine passes and passports imposed in Europe, strict lockdowns in Australia and New Zealand and a new DNA-based vaccine approved in India.
It is the first DNA-based vaccine of its kind and is administered via an injection applicator rather than a needle. The DNA vaccine is injected just under the patient's skin.
Developing countries such as India have struggled with vaccination campaigns and at times supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.