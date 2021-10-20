In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001 file photo, from left, Secretary of State Colin Powell, President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Henry Shelton attend a meeting with the National Security Council in the Cabinet Room of the White House.
In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001 file photo, from left, Secretary of State Colin Powell, President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Henry Shelton attend a meeting with the National Security Council in the Cabinet Room of the White House.
AP Photo/Doug Mills, File
In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign in Dalton, Ga.
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump criticized former U.S. Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Colin Powell in post a responding to the former general’s death due to COVID complications.
Powell, 84, died Oct. 18. He was fully vaccinated and also suffered from cancer.
Powell served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff and as secretary of state during the George W. Bush administration. He died at in Bethesda at Walter Reed National Medical Center.
He was not a fan of Trump and opposed his presidential bids in 2016 and 2020.
Trump was less than gracious in a statement on Powell’s death pointing to his United Nations presentation justifying a U.S. invasion of Iraq over the latter possessing and developing weapons of mass destruction.
Powell also served as National Security Advisor
The Iraq War deposed Saddam Hussein and resulted more than 1 million deaths, according some estimates, but “weapons of mass destruction” were not discovered.
Trump referenced the Iraq War and Powell’s opposition to his White House bids in a statement.
“ Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!,” Trump said.
Trump’s statement is being criticized for the harshness of the statement after Powell’s passing.
The former U.S president was also critical of U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., after this death. McCain was also a hawkish GOP critic of Trump, who opposed the Iraq War and neoconservative U.S. foreign policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.