CLEVELAND — Former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday pressing against Republicans foes.
Trump rallied for Matt Miller, a former White House aide who is challenging challenging GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat. Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building.
Trump promised more rallies and support for GOP candidates who back him over intra-party critics. He was also critical of President Joe Biden on immigration and other issues.
“Fake Republicans, anybody that voted for the impeachment doesn’t get it," Trump said according to the Associated Press. "But there weren’t too many of them. And I think most of them are being, if not all, are being primaried right now, so that’s good. I’ll be helping their opponent.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is among centrist GOP critics of Trump. Neo-conservatives in the Republican Party also oppose the former president’s populist sentiments and foreign policy stances.
Trump — who is still considering a 2024 White House — also reprised his contentions that Biden won their 2020 race via the counting of illegal mail-in ballots as well as irregularities.
“On the evening of Nov. 3 the election was over and then all of a sudden things started closing down all over,” Trump said. “We took a massive victory, they did, into something that should never be allowed.”
Biden carried key battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia after Trump held election night leads in those states.
The U.S. Supreme Court and other federal and state courts rebuffed Trump’s challenges of the Biden’s win.
Trump has also joined social media platform Rumble. Trump has been banned from Twitter and Facebook after the Jan. 6 political riot.
