United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates scoring her side's second goal against Australia during the women's bronze medal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
United States' Megan Rapinoe kneels prior to the women's bronze medal soccer match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump took rhetorical aim at the U.S. Women’s National Team for failing to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
The U.S. women’ team — who have been critical of Trump — lost in the semifinals to Canada and ended up with the bronze medal after beating Australia in the third-place match.
Trump faulted the U.S. team and team captain Megan Rapinoe for their progressive politics and support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
Soccer teams — including at the Olympics and recent European championship — have been kneeling at the start of games to show support for BLM.
Trump, who has had spats with other sports figures including LeBron James as well as the National Football League, hit the women's team for its disappointing third-place finish.
“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of leftist maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the gold Medal instead of the bronze. Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has. There were, however, a few patriots standing. Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our country and national anthem. They should replace the wokesters with patriots and start winning again. The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about radical left politics and not doing her job,” Trump said in a statement.
Trump’s criticism of the U.S. team sparked rebukes from Democrats.
“Can’t get much more un-American than rooting against the American Olympic team because some of them don’t align with your political views,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
The U.S team was one of the favorites to win gold in Tokyo but had a number of lackluster outings
