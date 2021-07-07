BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Former President Donald Trump has filed a class action federal lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google over the social media giants banning him and other conservatives from their powerful platforms.
Trump’s lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Florida, also names Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google/Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Twitter and Facebook banned Trump after the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Google and its YouTube platform along with Facebook and Twitter have also been banning or restricting accounts and channels that question President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory as well as those opposed to COVID vaccines and others advocating right-wing and QAnon views.
Trump's censorship lawsuit aims at Section 230 legal protections offered to social media platforms.
“We're asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to social media companies' illegal, shameful censorship of the American people," Trump said of the filings, according to the Associated Press. “We’re going to hold big tech very accountable."
Trump’s lawsuit will have to overcome social media giants' control of their platforms as well as the fine print of user agreements including venues and avenues for legal challenges.
Still, Trump allies hope the social media lawsuit fares better than his 2020 election challenges which were rebuffed by the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts.
“Things have changed over the past several years, and the First Amendment rights of all Americans are on the line in this case. The law and Constitution are on our side. America is the great country that it is because our Constitution protects our freedoms, including freedom from censorship - this lawsuit ensures that those rights are properly defended,” said Pam Bondi, chair of the constitutional litigation partnership at the America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump group.
Bondi was previously Florida attorney general.
Trump critics faulted the lawsuit questioning its legal viability and motivations. ”I suspect this nonsense lawsuit is to keep everyone from talking about the fact that the Trump Organization has been indicted,” said Teri Kanefield, a progressive attorney and author.
