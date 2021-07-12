DALLAS — Former U.S. President Donald Trump questioned the potential ethics of Hunter Biden’s art sales to undisclosed buyers, touted his administration’s development of COVID vaccines and tilted again at windmills, literally, as he easily won the much-watched CPAC 2021 straw poll for the 2024 presidential race.
Trump aimed at some familiar foes including President Joe Biden, the Washington establishment and the news media during a speech Sunday before the Conservative Political Action Committee’s annual conference in Dallas. Trump also faulted the U.S. Supreme Court for denying his challenges to President Joe Biden’s contentious 2020 victory
Trump won the CPAC straw poll with 70% support from attendees at the conference. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was second with 21% of attendees supporting him as the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee. The former president is weighing a third run for the White House in 2024. The results show Trump's continued popularity with many Republicans.
Trump also repeated his longstanding opposition to windmills and wind energy during his CPAC speech. He pointed to problems with windmills in Texas during winter storms. There are a number of wind energy projects in the works or planned off the Atlantic coast of Maryland and other states.
Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia are also forging a regional effort to bring more wind energy in the Atlantic Ocean. The Biden administration and progressives are also pushing for more renewable energy investments. Trump has had a longstanding opposition to windmills. Trump also defended him taking the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, a move reversed by Biden.
“We ignored the hysterics of the socialist left and withdrew from the unfair one sided Paris climate accord. One of the great rip offs. Would have cost us a trillion dollars. We unleashed America’s energy resources, and achieved American energy independence for the first time in the history of our country,” Trump said during this CPAC speech. “And we don’t need windmills in Texas and lots of other places. We don’t need windmills. They ought to end that program as quickly as they can.”
Trump kept us his claims that Biden won the 2020 presidential via the counting of improper mail-in ballots and other irregularities in battleground states. He also faulted the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts for denying his and GOP challenges to Biden’s narrow victories in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Trump pointed to the Supreme Court denial of a challenge brought by Texas and other conservative states challenging the changing of voters laws before the 2020 election in battleground states that swung to Biden.
“They got almost 20 (states) and they were really strong about it. And you know, the justices never looked at the case. They didn’t look. And many of the judges didn’t look at the case, but we do have cases going on right now where I think you have patriot judges,” Trump said.
Trump hit at familiar foes — including the media and neoconservative and moderate Republican critics — and questioned the upcoming anonymous sales of art by Hunter Biden — the son of President Biden.
“You know where he is.” Trump said of Hunter Biden. "Where’s Hunter? His highest and best use, I can tell you, is in a studio to paint. Even though he’s never painted before. He set a record for the highest price for a person that never painted a picture before. Never did a painting before.”
Hunter Biden has an art exhibitions and sales planned of his work in New York and Los Angeles with pieces potentially priced between $75,000 and $500,000, according ArtNet.com.
The buyers are slated to be anonymous. Still, there are concerns over the ethics of high-priced arts sales involving the president’s son. The White House has set up a system involved with Hunter Biden’s art sales keeping buyers names anonymous.
"After careful consideration, a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.
Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings while his father was U.S. vice president came under scrutiny during the 2020 campaign.
"I think it would be challenging for an anonymous person who we don't know and Hunter Biden doesn't know to have influence," Psaki said of the anonymous system being established.
Some Trump supporters also worried about pages and accounts carrying Trump’s CPAC speech being restricted by YouTube. The CPAC conference is a top event for conservatives and in the past was held in Maryland.
Other Trump critics wanted more attention paid to his continued challenges of Biden’s 2020 victory. “Trump at CPAC is talking about how he really won the election. Don’t ignore him. Report on every dangerous, dishonest, undemocratic thing he says,” said Joe Walsh, a conservative Trump foe and former congressman.
Trump also hammered the news media and critical race theory — a line of instruction and academic thought that looks at the intersection of race, racism and American history with contemporary issues — saying it is anti-American and focuses on America’s past transgressions.
"We will completely defund and bar critical race theory. 1776, not 1619, if you don’t mind," said Trump referring to the focus on the year 1619 and the start of the slave trade in critical race theory "And if government run schools are going to teach children to hate their country, we will demand school choice that we already have. If you listen to the media or watch the evening newscast, our country has really gone bad. All we talk about is race. That’s all they talk about. Race. The whole show. race, race. We don’t talk about our country being great anymore,” Trump said.
He also touted his administration’s development COVID-19 vaccines. Some Trump supporters have been hesitant to get coronavirus vaccines and are resistant to government mass vaccination pushes.
“When the plague came in from China, I dragged the slow and complacent bureaucrats from the FDA, and the CDC into the Oval Office. I pushed them like they have never been pushed before, and thanks to the relentless efforts of my administration and me, we got miraculous therapeutics straight to patients with historic speed, and we produced three vaccines to end the pandemic in record time. Would have never happened. Would have never happened. We did it in less than nine months. They said a minimum of three years, probably five years, and sir, it probably won’t happen at all,” Trump said.
