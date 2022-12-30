Trump Taxes

FILE — Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at an event at Mar-a-Lago, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Democrats in Congress have released six years’ worth of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. It’s the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political norms when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.

 AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File

