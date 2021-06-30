WASHINGTON — The National Security Agency (NSA) has issued a statement denying allegations from Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he and his show are being spied on by the U.S. intelligence agency.
“Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air,” the NSA said via a statement on Twitter. “NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States."
Carlson claimed on his show that a whistleblower said the NSA was spying on the conservative talk show and hoping to get it taken off the air. The NSA has its headquarters in Maryland.
Carlson is critical of the Biden administration as well as U.S. intelligence agencies and the military including over interventionist foreign policies, diversity programs and concerns about surveillance and privacy.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has called for an investigation into Carlson’s claims.
Gaetz said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday he wants to see an “investigation into any monitoring that the NSA or any other element of the intelligence community has engaged in, relative to Tucker Carlson.”
