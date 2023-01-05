Twitter Political Ads

FILE — This July 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside of the Twitter office building in San Francisco. Twitter said on late Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, that it will ease up on its 3-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

Twitter says it will ease up on its 3-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year.


