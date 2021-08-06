Trader Fred DeMarco works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Aug. 5. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed encouraging jobs market data and a strong batch of corporate earnings reports. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July besting economists’ expectations of 845,000 jobs being added.
The job figures sent stock markets to record highs Friday, Aug. 6, but the U.S. economy is still down 5.7 million jobs before the coronavirus pandemic’s impacts last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Health care employment, for example, is down 502,000 jobs since February 2020 with the impacts of COVID hitting medical offices despite all the health impacts of the pandemic. Patients avoided doctors officers, hospitals and urgent care centers for non-COVID needs at times during the pandemic because of lockdowns and fears of the virus.
BLS reported the strongest July job gains in the hospitality industry (including hotels, bars and restaurants) and local public schools.
They accounted for 64% of the jobs gained in July, according to BLS. The hospitality industry added 380,000 jobs as the economy reopened and COVID restrictions were eased or lifted earlier this summer. Local public schools added 221,000 jobs last month along with another 40,000 positions added by private schools as districts get ready for the 2021-22 school year.
The better than expected jobs numbers and a 5.4% unemployment rate that also bested economists’ expectations of a 5.7% rate sent stock markets higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit record highs Friday morning after the BLS jobs numbers.
President Joe Biden hailed the July job numbers. “More than 4 million jobs created since we took office. It’s historic — and proof our economic plan is working,” Biden said via social media Friday morning.
The government’s job data is a reverse of employment numbers earlier this week from payroll firm ADP which showed private sector job gains sharply missing economists’ expectations.
Still, the U.S. economy is below job levels before the coronavirus pandemic hit last year.
Non-farm payroll employment in the U.S. is still down 5.7 million jobs — or 3.7% — from February 2020 and before all the pandemic’s impacts.
Retail is down 270,000 and manufacturing is 433,000 jobs from February 2020, according to BLS.
