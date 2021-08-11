WASHINGTON — A U.S. Centers for Disease Control planning report looked at the idea of putting “high-risk individuals” for developing severe COVID symptoms in isolation camps or “green zones”.
The CDC report was published in July 2020 and was presented for policy discussions and considerations.
The federal report focused on using a “shielding approach” to deal with curtailing the spread of the pandemic.
“The shielding approach aims to reduce the number of severe COVID-19 cases by limiting contact between individuals at higher risk of developing severe disease (“high-risk”) and the general population (“low-risk”). High-risk individuals would be temporarily relocated to safe or “green zones” established at the household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community level depending on the context and setting. They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents,” the U.S. government report reads.
The same report also alludes to long-term containments of the “general population.”
“… the shielding approach suggests physically separating high-risk individuals from the general population to prioritize the use of the limited available resources and avoid implementing long-term containment measures among the general population,” the CDC report reads.
The study looks at the potential isolation and containment of high-risk COVID individuals in household, neighborhood and camp settings.
The neighbor plan could entail “a designated shelter/group of shelters (max 5-10 households), within a small camp or area where high-risk members are grouped together. Neighbors ‘swap’ households to accommodate high-risk individuals.”
The CDC reports COVID camp concept would include:
“A group of shelters such as schools, community buildings within a camp/sector (max 50 high-risk individuals per single green zone) where high-risk individuals are physically isolated together. One entry point is used for exchange of food, supplies, etc. A meeting area is used for residents and visitors to interact while practicing physical distancing (2 meters). No movement into or outside the green zone.”
The report was conducted during the Trump administration. It is drawing attention from those concerned about civil liberties and how far government restrictions and mandates could go during this and future pandemic. Countries such as Australia have imposed COVID lockdowns while France, Italy and Greece are among those implementing COVID vaccine passports barring entry into restaurants, other venues and restricting travel for the unvaccinated.
The CDC report looks at putting “individuals with tuberculosis (TB), severe immunodeficiencies, or dementia” into separate isolation zones and camps and discusses how to handle COVID patients with mental illness. It also examined which groups might fit into the high-risk category including those with “e chronic kidney disease, obesity, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, and type 2 diabetes.’
The government study said as much as 25% of the population could be deemed “high-risk.”
