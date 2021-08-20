Members of the West Virginia National Guard monitor statewide efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the National Guard Joint Forces headquarters in Charleston, W.Va. West Virginia has emerged an unlikely success in the nation's otherwise chaotic vaccine rollout. Officials also credit a 50-person command center at the state's National Guard headquarters just outside the capital of Charleston.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is warning Americans not to buy fake COVID vaccination cards warning they could go to jail if caught with faulty vaccine papers.
The Federal Trade Commission also wants Americans report others with fake vaccine cards.
The warning comes as the Biden administration, a number of states (including Maryland and Delaware) as well as major universities, hospital systems and some private employers mandate vaccines for federal workers, health care employees, students and staff.
“More and more places are requiring proof that you’ve had a COVID-19 vaccine or have recently tested negative before giving you access. Scammers see this as an opportunity to profit by selling fake verification tools or products, like fake vaccination cards, certificates, and test results,” said FTC spokesperson Colleen Tressler in a bulletin in vaccine cards on Friday, Aug. 20.
“Know that buying fake vaccine cards, making your own, or filling in blank cards with false information is illegal and could get you fined, or even land you in jail, Tressler said.
The FTC also wants Americans to inform on other with fake vaccine papers. “If you spot a fake vaccine card, report it to the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services,” Tressler said in the FTC note.
The government warnings come as cities such as New York and San Francisco require proof vaccines for entry into the restaurants, concerts and fitness centers. A number of European countries — including France and Italy — are also requiring vaccine passes for entry into eateries and other venues.
