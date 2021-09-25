House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined from left by Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., and Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., holds a news conference just before a House vote on legislation aimed at guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, an effort by House Democrats to circumvent a new Texas law that has placed that access under threat, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure Friday that would codify abortion rights and the Roe v. Wade decision into federal law.
The measure passed 218 to 211 in party line vote favoring majority Democrats. The House legislation would write abortion rights into federal law superseding state restrictions and offering more legal backup to Roe in the courts.
Democrats pressed the legislation in response to a Texas law that aims to restrict abortions after six weeks and Mississippi challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortions in the U.S.
U.S. Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., said the measure makes “access to abortion care a federally protected right.”
Maryland Democrats voted for the measure while the state’s lone Republican, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore, voted against the federalization of abortion rights.
Opponents of abortion rights say the House measure and federal authority over abortion laws could allow for late-term abortions and would override and erase state laws and regulations.
“The reality of their proposal would override common-sense pro-life laws and remove nearly all protections for the unborn,” said U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
A Texas law that allows for private lawsuits against abortion providers who terminate pregnancies after six weeks and a Mississippi challenge to Roe before U.S. Supreme Court with a potential 5-4 conservative advantage is prompting calls from the Biden administration and Democrats to codify abortion rights nationally.
The Supreme Court’s balance in favor abortion rights could be shifting. Trump-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett succeeded late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a strong advocate of abortion rights.
“Democrats are committed to taking action to secure the constitutional protections in Roe v. Wade,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.
The prospects for a sweeping federalization of abortion rights face a tougher go in the U.S. Senate which evenly divided.
There have been an estimated 62.5 million abortions in the U.S. since 1973, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Guttmacher Institute.
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said the House measure would "legalize abortion on demand up until birth."
