WASHINGTON — The number of new jobs in the U.S. fell very flat in September with the 194,000 jobs created last month far off economists’ expectations of 500,000 new positions.
The disappointing employment numbers — which were only 38.8% of what economists expected — were released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.
Employers — across numerous sectors — are struggling to fill jobs (especially lower paying ones lacking benefits). The economy also faces supply chain problems and inflationary pressures after central banks and governments pumped significant money into COVID relief and business subsidies. Higher prices impact consumers and businesses, which can also stunt spending and hiring.
The slower job growth also comes as many sectors and the wider economy still try to dig out from the vast employment drops last year during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BLS reported Friday that the U.S. economy is still down 5 million jobs from February 2020 and before the COVID-induced job cuts. The U.S. workforce is still down 3.3% from its pre-pandemic levels.
Those employment deficits cut across a number of industries and professions.
The health care industry, which has faced emergency room and intensive care units strains during the pandemic, has actually cut jobs during the COVID era. Health care jobs are down 524,000 nationally since February 2020 with significant cuts in nursing and at nursing homes, according to BLS.
Some pandemic restrictions and fear of the virus (and catching it in medical settings) has prompted some patients to delay or skip doctors visits and procedures.
Tourism and hospitality, which is a big sector on the Eastern Shore, is still down 1.6 million jobs in the U.S. from pre-COVID levels. Manufacturing is down 353,000 jobs and information sectors are off by 108,000 positions nationally from before the pandemic.
There are other factors impacting workers, their bosses and workplaces.
The job and pay cuts from the pandemic have left some workers out of the labor force and others hesitant to return to frontline jobs in lower paying industries. Some workers received extra unemployment insurance benefits during portions of the pandemic view federal relief bills.
Hospitals, universities, airlines and the federal government and its contractors are imposing COVID vaccine mandates on workers resulting in some lost jobs for the non-compliant. Those same mandates have not been extended to workers in lower paying retail, logistics and service jobs.
BLS also reported a 4.8% unemployment rate down from 5.2% in August. Economists expected a 5.1% September jobless number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.