WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., stirred the political divide Sunday with a controversial take on Independence Day and how the holiday relates to America's history and indigenous and Black persons.
“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free,” said Bush, a progressive Democrat representing St. Louis.
Bush’s statement sparked criticism from conservatives and scrutiny from others.
“America certainly isn't perfect, but millions upon millions of non-white people from around the world would do anything to experience American freedom. When you can't acknowledge that very basic fact, you're blinded by ideology,” said Kaveh Shahrooz, a Canadian attorney and senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.
Travis Wines, a congressional candidate from Michigan, echoed conservative reactions to Bush’s tweet.
“Black people aren’t free? Your district hasn’t had a white representative in over 50 years. You, a black woman, went from being a nurse to being elected to one of the highest offices in the country. How much more freedom are you looking for,” said Wines who also contrasted his working class background with that of more affluent progressives.
Progressives defended Bush and her bringing up historical and contemporary mistreatment of indigenous and Black people. They also point to abolitionist Fredrick Douglass’ reticence toward the holiday. Douglass was from Talbot County.
House Financial Service Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., also pointed to historical aspects of the holiday and the Declaration of Independence. “Isn't it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren't thinking about us then, but we're thinking about us now,” Waters said.
Bush also responded later on social media pointing to issues and problems needing solved.
“We know what our own freedom looks like. End the slavery permitted under the 13th amendment. End the War on Drugs. End police violence. End health care, housing, and education apartheid,” said Bush via Twitter referring the provisions in the 13th Amendment that allows for prison labor.
On the Delmarva Peninsula, lawmakers' July 4th statements were less controversial.
“Wishing everyone a happy, healthy, and blessed 4th of July. As we celebrate our independence and hard-won freedoms, let us recommit ourselves to the pursuit of those ideals enshrined in our founding documents. Happy Independence Day,” said U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.