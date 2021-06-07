WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is expanding deployments and availability of a tracking app that utilizes facial recognition and other technology to follow and filter refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants entering or seeking to enter the country.
CBP One is operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Customs & Border Protection.
The CBP One app launched last year during the Trump administration but the Biden administration is expanding its use, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times as well as DHS documents and reports.
The app uses facial recognition technology and databases linking U.S. with international platforms to track the status of refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers.
The U.S. databases can also be accessed by security and police agencies.
According to DHS, CBP One will eventually be deployed to a wider swath of travelers as well as workers and others entering and existing the U.S.
“Eventually, aircraft operators, bus operators, seaplane pilots, commercial truck drivers, vessel operators, or agents will be able to use CBP One,” the U.S. agency said in a report about the government app.
The tracking app will also be deployed for wider use by travelers.
“Individuals traveling into or exiting the United States will be able to use CBP One to inform CBP of their arrival and departure consistent with applicable laws. Additionally, travelers will be able to use CBP One to apply for certain CBP benefits, such as membership into CBP’s Trusted Traveler Program, as well as view some information CBP may maintain on the traveler,” the U.S. agency said.
