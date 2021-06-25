WASHINGTON — The U.S. government and its defense and intelligence agencies cannot explain 143 potential UFO sightings since 2004. That is according to a highly anticipated UFO report released by the federal government Friday.
The government report — which offers very limited details to the public — refers to potential UFOs as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAP.
The report said in 18 of the UFO/UAP incidents there were “unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics.” The report said many of the UFO sightings occurred near U.S. military bases and security installations. The U.S. government considers the UAPs a potential security threat.
“UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security. Safety concerns primarily center on aviators contending with an increasingly cluttered air domain. UAP would also represent a national security challenge if they are foreign adversary collection platforms or provide evidence a potential adversary has developed either a breakthrough or disruptive technology,” according to the report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
The U.S. intelligence report found 11 documented instances of UAPs/UFOs coming close to airplanes and other aircraft.
The federal government said some of the unidentified objects could be “airborne clutter” such as birds, balloons or drones while others could stem from weather and ice crystals impacting infrared and radar systems. Other UAPs could be from man-made technology and aircraft from other U.S. agencies, the private sector or foreign militaries, according to the federal report.
The June 25 UFO report came out of work by the Department of Defense’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) which is tasked with identifying potential threats from UFOs and other unexplained aircraft.
The U.S. report avoids direct references to aliens and groups some unexplained UFO sightings into another category called “other.” The Pentagon and intelligence report does not rule out aliens in explaining UAP but stresses more research, analysis and data is needed.
“Although most of the UAP described in our dataset probably remain unidentified due to limited data or challenges to collection processing or analysis, we may require additional scientific knowledge to successfully collect on, analyze and characterize some of them. We would group such objects in this category pending scientific advances that allowed us to better understand them. The UAPTF intends to focus additional analysis on the small number of cases where a UAP appeared to display unusual flight characteristics or signature management,” the report reads.
Release of the report created significant anticipation from those who believe in UFOs and alien lifeforms. Some skeptics wonder about the timing of the U.S. report and whether it could lead to push for more spending on defense and new military and security technologies.
The U.S. spends more than $700 billion annually on defense and security — far outpacing other countries. The Pentagon, CIA, FBI and multiple administrations have been secretive and previously dismissive regarding UFO sightings and contentions they may stem from alien life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.