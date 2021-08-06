CHICAGO — United Airlines is mandating COVID vaccines for its 67,000 workers.
Those who don’t abide by the vaccination mandate could be fired, according to the Associated Press and other reports.
United is the first major U.S. airline requiring COVID vaccinations for its workforce. It joins Tyson Foods, Walt Disney Co., Facebook and Google in requiring coronavirus jabs for employees. President Joe Biden is also ordering federal workers and the U.S. military to get coronavirus vaccines.
United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart announced the mandate in a letter to employees on Friday.
“We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees,” the United executives said in the memo to workers. “But, we have no greater responsibility to you and your colleagues than to ensure your safety when you’re at work, and the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.”
United told U.S. employees Friday that they will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 25 or five weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to any one vaccine — whichever date comes first, according to AP. So far, the FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Full approval of the Pfizer vaccine is expected soon, according to published reports.
Each employee will have to send an image of their vaccine card to the company. Those who don’t will be terminated, with exemptions granted only for employees who document religious or health reasons for not getting the shots, officials said.
The American with Disabilities Act allows for religious and medical exemptions for vaccine mandates. The employer orders come amid concerns about the Delta variant to the virus and look to compel more of the unvaccinated to get shots.
