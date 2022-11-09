EASTON — Talbot County residents started lining up at 7 a.m. to vote in the midterm elections. There was a bundled up gauntlet of Republican and Democratic candidates talking to voters one last time.
Voters made their way into the Easton Volunteer Fire Company’s big room. The gleaming scene invited whispered tones and a serious purpose. The right to vote is a national sacrament.
“I got here at ten minutes after seven. I did a coffee and donut run. I am trying to make it a stressless day. So no stress, strain or struggle. I am trying to take my time today. I am going to rotate all of the polling sites today. So the firehouse is my first stop and then I am going to make the rounds all around until the polls close. It is a very long day. I am going to try and fit yoga in and then election results,” said Keasha Haythe, who is running as a Democrat for Talbot County Council.
Their collective area had a tailgate-like charm. They were giving away Rise Up coffee and donuts. Spirits were high.
That is part of the charm of midterm elections. Just a few votes can change the local political landscape.
Lynne Mielke was shivering after getting on site before 7 a.m. She is a Republican running for Talbot County Council.
“It is a cold day. The coffee is great. It is not appropriate to talk to voters. I think it is annoying quite frankly. I wave, wave my sign. I would like to tell them that Talbot County needs the Mielke way, but I can’t do that,” said Mielke.
Another Republican Talbot County Council candidate, Dave Stepp, was located closer to the voting entrance, but scrupulously 100 feet away.
“It has been a very strong turnout this morning. Got here at 6:30 a.m. Got to get set up and make sure we are here to greet every voter and thank them for their vote. We want to do this the right way. Greeting voters, answering questions and just thanking them for their vote,” said Stepp.
Two early bird voters were David and Cathy Cox, who came as a couple.
“The line was longer than I expected it to be, but it went through very quickly. I first voted in 1971. I may have missed two in all those years. Richard Nixon, way back then,” said David.
“I think it is very important to vote. Especially after working at the legislature. I worked there in Annapolis for 33 years. I do know it is very important,” said Cathy.
Another voter was waiting for her ride after voting. Her name is Brittany Wright.
“Voting is one of the most important things we can do as citizens of this country. It is the only way we know for sure that we have a voice. I was in and out and all the election judges provided clear direction. It is hard to get messed up,” said Wright. “It is the only way you know you have a voice. Now it is really important to go and do your research before you vote. You don’t just go in there and vote down the line."
In Caroline County, people lined up up at the Denton Volunteer Fire Company. Old men with canes, moms with young children in their arms and working men in boots all trudged their way through the doors into the firehouse.
There was one lady with a placard and two folks with blue and yellow signs for Caroline County Sheriff hopeful Donnie Baker. They were his parents-in-law.
Going behind the scenes into who runs the poll center Stacy Gardner is the Chief Judge. She is working with another poll judge, Shawn Howeth.
Gardner said, “We have had a steady flow all day. It hasn’t been slow all morning. We had 17 people in line at 7 a.m. Everyone is kind. So we appreciate that. A problem would be a machine goes down or an irate voter. Not bad enough to where we have to call the police you know, just a little rude.”
“If they perceive that something doesn’t look right, they are pretty passionate about it," Howeth said.
The next voter got in deep to practical civics.
“Voting is extremely important. It affects what happens within our government that affects us. Everything from taxes to traffic laws,” said Andy Kent of Denton. I first voted in Reagan’s first election. People who don’t want to vote? They are just giving up their opportunity to affect how our country runs and what happens in our country. They can’t then complain if they aren’t involved in the system that affects them."
Kent’s wife Tracey came out of the polling station a little later.
“It is my Constitutional right,” she said.
Another husband and wife team came out.
“I am in business so I want Maryland to be more business friendly. We need to shift to incentivize employee retention and bringing bigger business in. Just good jobs. Helping people keep their businesses open,” said Matt Hutchins, who was with his wife Kerrie Hutchins and daughter Ella.
Tracey Snyder of Denton said, “To make change in my local government and to make sure my voice is heard. Voting for your local government is the most important. It is how you get things done in your community. They hear your voice when you vote. That is how it works in a republic.”
Denton Mayor Abby McNinch drove up to the firehouse to vote and ran into John Mautz who is running for District 37 of the Maryland State Senate. He had his kids with him and he has been busy on the campaign trail all day. He was wearing camouflage. He wanted his kids to make a selfie of him with McNinch to put on Snapchat.
Mautz’s daughter Evelyn, 12, said that her dad, “is going to win. He is doing good.”
