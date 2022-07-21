Capitol Riot Investigation What To Watch

FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump supporters attend a rally near the White House in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing. It might be the final time this summer that lawmakers lay out evidence about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Thursday's night's hearing is expected to focus on what Trump was doing in the White House as the violence unfolded. 

 AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing — potentially the final time this summer that lawmakers will lay out evidence about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

