The three unidentified flying objects (UFOs) shot down over Alaska, Canada’s Yukon Territory and Lake Huron in Michigan by U.S. fighter jets earlier this month appear to be remaining UFOs — at least publicly.
The U.S. Department of Defense has called off searches for three unidentified objects shot down over the course of three days (Feb. 11, 12 and 13).
“The search for the three high altitude objects was suspended. No debris was recovered. We have nothing more to provide on this,” a Pentagon spokesperson said Feb. 24.
President Joe Biden said Feb. 16, that three UFOs had not been identified and hinted they could some kind of research balloons.
“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were. But nothing — nothing right now suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from other — any other country,” Biden said. “The intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.”
But weather, research and commercial balloons are usually outfitted with transponders for the Federal Aviation Administration to track. No organizations country — including China and Russia — has come forward claiming ownership or origins of the three mystery objects. The mystery object over the far northern coast of Alaska was originally described as "about the size of a small car"
The Super Bowl weekend UFO shoot downs came after another U.S. fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon that traversed Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, Montana (where the U.S. has nuclear missiles based) and other states before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina.
Republicans — including U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana — have been critical of the Biden administration first for not shooting down the China’s surveillance airship earlier and for lack of information about the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) taken down earlier this month.
“The Biden administration’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon weakened and embarrassed the United States in the eyes of the world and is the latest in a long line of the Biden administration’s foreign policy failures including the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and begging foreign dictators for oil,” Daines said in a statement. “Montanans deserve answers regarding the Chinese spy balloon as well as the subsequent shoot-downs of objects over our skies. Not providing answers is further evidence of the Biden administration’s incompetence and weakness.”
Daines’ office said the GOP senator is working get more information on the UAPs.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, also said earlier this month that the shot down UFOs have some similarities to other UAP reports being looked at by the U.S. military. He wants more UAP disclosures from the U.S. government and military.
