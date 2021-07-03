SARASOTA, Fla. — Former U.S. President Donald Trump held a rally in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday keeping up his claims that he won the 2020 election.
Trump also pressed for the release of the name of the police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Trump supporter, inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. The name of officer has not been released. Babbitt's husband has filed lawsuits seeking the officer's name.
"Who shot Ashli Babbitt," Trump pressed during the July rally in Florida. The former president also questioned the continue incarceration of some of his supporters who face charges for storming the Capitol while Congress approved President Joe Biden's win.
Trump hit on the familiar themes during the Saturday rally. That includes contending Biden won via the counting of illegal and improper votes — including mail-in ballots.
Trump carried Florida and Ohio in the 2020 race but narrowly lost Georgia, Arizona and Rust Belt battlegrounds to Biden. The U.S. Supreme Court and other courts rebuffed Trump’s lawsuits challenging Biden’s battleground wins.
Trump also kept up his fiery rhetoric criticizing the news media and warning monuments such as the Jefferson Memorial in Washington could renamed by Democrats.
“The media in this country is corrupt,” Trump said.
The former president also criticized New York prosecutors over criminal charges brought against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg over allegations of illegal payments and benefits that were not reported as taxable income.
Trump argues the charges are politically motivated.
