EASTON — The economics of the coronavirus pandemic show a very stark contrast between rich and poor, investors and workers with increasing wealth disparities driving calls for changes to a tax code that offers shelters and loopholes for the wealthy and big businesses.
The wealthy and investment class have thrived financially during the pandemic even as lower-income workers have lost jobs and had their pay and hours cut over the past year. The pandemic has also magnified income inequalities across the U.S. — including here on the Shore — and tax code preferences favoring investors over wage-earning workers, according to Memo Diriker, a business and economics professor at Salisbury University.
“The pandemic has accelerated trends that were already in place. We already were seeing a significant increase in the gap between the very top and the rest of the population,” said Diriker.
Simply put, the rich have gotten richer during the pandemic while workers, especially in sectors hit hard by COVID, such as restaurants, retail and travel, have lost jobs and seen their pay and hours cuts.
“The divergence is more acute,” said Isaac Marcelin, a finance professor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, of the widening class gaps during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marcelin and Diriker both said the U.S. has faced the trend of wealth disparity with top earners expanding their riches while workers wages have been relatively flat for years.
A 2018 analysis by the University of California Berkeley found the top 1% of Americans have doubled their share of national income over the past five decades while wage earners have seen more modest gains.
The U.S. poverty rate stood a 10.5% in 2019 (the most recent data available), according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That translates into 34 million people. Urban Institute economists project the U.S. poverty rate will be 13.7% this year with an 18.1% poverty rate projected for Blacks and 21.9% for Hispanics.
Meanwhile, stock markets have been setting all-time records throughout the latter part of 2020 and into this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained more than 12,516 points since March 2020 — a 57% gain.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq index has jumped 86% and the S&P 500 — which set another all-time record high on Friday, June 25 — is up 57% since last March when the coronavirus pandemic was devastating other aspects of the economy.
The wealthy — including high-profile billionaires such as Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, Tesla Motors mogul Elon Musk, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates — have seen their riches grow during the COVID pandemic. The quintet have seen their wealth grow by a combined $71.4 billion this year with the rise in stock prices, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.
Those gains were contrasted by a report from media nonprofit ProPublica showing those top billionaires paid little or no federal income taxes, according to leaked IRS records.
On the flip side, the U.S. economy hemorrhaged 22.4 million jobs during the early depths of the pandemic. Many of those jobs were lower-wage workers.
“They are the ones who got furloughed. They are the ones who get let go,” Diriker said. “They are ones making their money by punching a clock.”
Meanwhile, many professional and white-collar employees have kept their jobs and worked at home during the COVID pandemic. “They have the luxury of siting in their homes. They are higher-paid and higher-skilled workers,” Marcelin said.
The U.S. and Maryland economies have been adding jobs back but are still down from pre-pandemic levels. The Maryland economy is down 155,600 jobs from February 2020 and before COVID hit, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The U.S. economy shows the number of employed persons is down by more than 7.1 million persons in May 2021 from February 2020 and before the pandemic, according to BLS.
The socio-economic class juxtapositions are helping drive Democratic calls for tax changes with higher rates on higher incomes and investment profits. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., is sponsoring a millionaire’s surtax measure. Other Democrats are pressing for wealth taxes, and President Joe Biden wants to pull back on federal tax cuts passed during the Trump administration.
Diriker said the federal tax code is a driving factor in wealthy disparity because investments are favored over wages. “This is structural in nature. People who increase their wealth with their investments are taxed differently,” he said.
The top long-term federal capital gains rate is 20% while the top federal income tax rate is 37%.
Diriker said the U.S. needs to look at how it approaches investments, income and wages as it navigates wealth disparity challenges. He said the current system results in significant wealth growth at the top while wage-earners see limited income growth and are harder hit by inflation.
The economic gap is evident in Maryland and on the Shore where there are wealthy communities and areas of poverty, lower-wage jobs and limited opportunities. Marcelin said more progressive tax rates could be offered to help shift the burden upward.
“The tax burden can be shifted to the wealthy,” he said.
Those efforts are challenged by evenly divided U.S. Senate, arguments that higher taxes stunt growth and investments and more moderate Democratic lawmakers who would only favor incremental and minimal tax increases on the rich and big businesses. There are also scores of lobbying and industry groups poised to fight major tax changes and increases.
“There is a reason why the tax code is so vast,” Marcelin said, pointing to shelters, loopholes and subsidies carved out for certain interests, investments and industries. “The tax system in the U.S. was not built to help the poor.”
