Walmart Mass Shooting

Mary Chatkovsky places balloons and flowers on a memorial outside of the Chesapeake, Va., Walmart on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Andre Bing, a Walmart manager, opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing six people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.

 Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started.


