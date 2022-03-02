GREENSBORO — Police responded to a residence in the 25000 block of Spring Branch Drive in Greensboro early morning on Feb. 16 for a report of shots fired inside.
Deputies arrived shortly before 1:30 a.m. and learned that while the victims were sleeping inside of their residence, a single shotgun shot entered into their residence through their bedroom window, striking a piece of furniture. Deputies immediately canvassed the area in an attempt to locate where the shotgun shot came from. While doing so, deputies observed a male subject located at a neighboring residence holding a firearm.
The suspect, identified as Jordan Blane Kimble, 25, of Greensboro, was detained. During the interview, police learned Kimble was outside of his residence attempting to shoot at an animal with a firearm.
Deputies also learned that Kimble was prohibited from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition due to a previous felony conviction in the state of Maryland. At that time, Kimble was placed under arrest and transported to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
A Caroline County Circuit Court search and seizure warrant was authored and executed at Kimble’s residence. As a result of the search warrant, nine firearms were located and seized from Kimble’s residence. Hundreds of rounds of rifle and shotgun ammunition were also seized from the residence.
The Department of Natural Resources charged Kimble with failing to obtain a hunting license, attempting to hunt game birds out of season, and failing to report game, among others.
He was charged by Caroline County Sheriff’s Office with reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and malicious destruction of property. He was seen by the Caroline County District Court Commissioner, where he was ordered to be held in the Caroline County Detention Center on no bond.
Kimble is scheduled for a trial in the county district court on March 31.
Prior to the Feb. 16 incident, Kimble was arrested by Denton Police and charged with theft under $1,500 and three counts of CDS possession.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this investigation by the Maryland State Police Easton Barracks and Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.
