This photo exhibited during the September Town Council meeting displays a traffic flow around the Dunkin’ Donuts building that could prevent traffic from stacking up on Legion Road towards the Route 404 intersection. It is a solution the town is prepared to evaluate and consider.
DENTON — The Town of Denton in an agreement with the owner of Dunkin Donuts has postponed the closure of left turn into Dunkin Donuts for 60 days from September.
According to council member Keith Johnson, the Dunkin Donuts owner has agreed to to implement a new traffic plan for the drive-thru, which will help alleviate the stacking of vehicles on Legion Road, one of the town’s primary concerns.
The town has provided the store with 30 days to implement the new traffic plan and then will provide 30 days for the customers to adjust and the pattern to be evaluated by the town.
The plan is similar to other locations with the same owner, Johnson said.
“As a member of the council, I am grateful the owner stepped up when the property owner would not,” he said. “The change will be the loading point to the drive thru-that will pull the vehicles off of Legion Road, which was the concern the town had to address.”
“It is the current property owners who are preventing the progress of other developers and their own tenants,” Johnson added. “The property no longer meets the needs of the area as designed.”
In conversation on social media, Johnson noted the original plan was to demolish the current building and rebuild on the same parcel, but on a different footprint.
In March, the town wrote to the owners, Harry Kaiser of Brodie Holdings and David Strouse of Legion 404 LLC, expressing concerns over an existing agreement made between the town, Walmart, JPA Venture, Brodie Holdings, and Provident State Bank. The letter from the town to Kaiser and Strouse states the “promises made between 2009 and 2011 have not been honored. The traffic problems on Legion Road continue to multiply.”
The March letter reviewed the terms of the agreement, including the right to invoke authority granted to the town under the September 2011 agreement, in which the town could permanently close the left turn from Legion Road onto those properties of Brodie Holdings and David Strouse (Dunkin’ Donuts and Taco Bell).
“How traffic will reach your properties once the left-hand turn movements are eliminated will be your choice to make,” the letter stated. The Town Council said it was open to any and all reasonable and safe alternatives that might be proposed, however “without the cooperation of all property owners along that portion of Legion Road, the Town Council is not optimistic that a solution will be found.”
