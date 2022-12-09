Trappe’s town office is located at 4011 Powell Avenue.
TRAPPE — No candidates filed to run in the Jan. 17 special town election in Trappe to fill the remainder of the vacant commissioner’s term on the Town Council.
The special election to fill the remainder of former commissioner Gregory Fries’ term will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Council meeting room in Trappe’s town office.
The deadline to file to run was 4 p.m. on Dec. 7.
According to the town office, the deadline for write-in candidates to contact the town office is Jan. 4, also the last day for town voter to request an absentee ballot.
The town’s charter mandates candidates be a resident of the town of Trappe and a qualified voter (a U.S. citizen who is at least 18 years of age).
For additional information, contact town administrator Erin Braband by emailing clerk@trappemd.net or by calling 410-443-0087.
