EASTON — Several staff members citing inadequate staffing and patient care walked out of a nursing home on Monday morning in Easton.
Multiple staff members outside of Peak Healthcare at The Pines on Dutchmans Lane in Easton said they walked out because of the treatment of staff and employees.
A representative of Peak Healthcare said the facility was adequately staffed and that the staff members who walked out had done so after refusing to work in another unit.
A spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health's Office of Health Care Quality declined to comment on any reports of a walkout, but said all complaints or allegations are investigated.
"The Maryland Office of Health Care Quality will review any complaints and take actions as necessary to ensure patient safety," the spokesman said.
Staff members standing in the parking lot of the facility said they walked out because of a consistent patterns of lack of staffing that leads to inadequate help for and care of patients.
The staff members asked not to be identified due to fear of retaliation, although they said they had already been told by Peak's management they would be reported to the state's Board of Nursing as having abandoned their patients.
“They abandon them (the patients) every day," one woman said.
Peak Vice President of Strategy Wendy Colliflower said a limited number of employees left because they were unwilling to work in the units to which they were assigned.
The staff standing outside said management was not providing the care needed.
"There's no help for patients," said one. "There's a lot of neglect," said another.
A staff member said sometimes 30 and 60 patients would be under the care of a single licensed practical nurse.
One staff member alleged the facility knowingly had COVID-19 patients within the facility that were not moved to a COVID isolation unit. Another woman agreed and added that staff charged with caring for COVID positive patients were not provided with adequate PPE.
One staff member said criticism on social media direction was an unfair reflection on the staff doing their best to provide patients with proper care. Several of her peers agreed. Another said staff members often receive complaints from family members of patients.
One woman cited a high rate of turnover on managerial levels within the Easton facility.
"The residents need help first and foremost," one woman said in her summary of the concerns of her and her colleagues.
Colliflower said Peak Healthcare complies with all regulation and regularly passes state inspections.
One staff member said a representative of Peak had told her, "We don't cater to our employees. We aren't worried about making employees happy, it's about the building. If you want to leave, that's fine."
One man outside the facility said he was currently a patient at the facility. Thomas Moaney said that in his 21 months at the facility, he has found the care for patients lacking, including administration of medication, bathing and personal hygiene, and poor quality food.
"I am ready to go home now," he said. "I don't like being here."
He said he believed the staff members walked out "because they're not getting treated right."
"They're not wrong," he said of the staff member's viewpoint.
Peak Healthcare's website lists The Pines in Easton as one of 11 other facilities. Property records show the 66,000 square foot building was built in 1961.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
