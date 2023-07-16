EASTON — More than 100 members of the agriculture community attended a listening session with Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks and his staff on Thursday in Easton regarding upcoming changes to the way farmers will have to
The two-hour session, held at the Talbot County Community Center, was one of a series of meetings across the state about the decision to not renew the department’s plan-writing contract with the University of Maryland’s extension service, effectively privatizing the process.
According to the department’s website, the Nutrient Management Program “protects water quality in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries by ensuring that farmers and urban land managers apply fertilizers, animal manure and other nutrient sources in an effective and environmentally sound manner.“
The department announced the move to the plan writing program in response to a greater demand for plan writing following the COVID pandemic.
Maryland law requires all farmers grossing $2,500 a year or more or livestock producers with 8,000 pounds or more of live animal weight to follow nutrient management plans when fertilizing crops and managing animal manure. Nutrient management plans specify how much fertilizer, manure or other nutrient sources may be safely applied to crops to achieve yields and prevent excess nutrients from impacting waterways.
Because of their complexity, these plans must be prepared by a certified University of Maryland specialist, certified private consultant, or farmer who is trained and certified by the department to prepare his or her own plan.
The meeting began with an introduction from Atticks and continued with a presentation about the decision to shift the way plans are written given by the ag department’s Office of Resource Conservation Assistant Secretary Hans Schmidt.
In his introduction, Atticks said part of the reason for updating the way plans are written is that the model for putting together management plans 30 years ago doesn’t reflect the increased variety of crops or improved methods of agriculture that have emerged since.
“We’ve got requirements that don’t necessarily work. We’ve got a plan writing process that could be more efficient,” Atticks said.
“We have start rethinking how we are going to achieve our goals,” said Schmidt, himself a farmer in Queen Anne’s County.
Schmidt said the department wanted to better help farmers meet their environmental stewardship requirements, make compliance more simple and ensure that farmers could make a profit while being in compliance.
He said the change comes against a backdrop of funding changes and staffing shortages.
Several audience members asked questions and made comments on the upcoming change, expressing concerns about finding and paying for plan writers able to correctly undertake the task, and others criticized how the decision to change was made.
One of the first commenters said, “I don’t know anyone that had any input on this. It was announced to us, and we were blindsided.”
Amy Crowl is a nutrient management plan writer who additionally does field scouting and other agricultural consulting work. She talked about the move to using all privatized plan writers, saying from her experience, it is difficult to make a living solely from writing nutrient plans. “How many plan writers are going to do this full time?” she asked.
Crowl said farmers and plan writers had become accustomed to the cost-sharing agreement that added state funds to the equation to make it economically viable.
She said it is hard to find and hire prospective new plan writers due to the level of familiarity with agriculture required combined with the extreme attention to detail necessitated by the scrutiny put on the plans.
In his response, Schmidt said the department was looking to make plan writing more accessible, but was also bound by state law.
Another experienced plan writer spoke, stating that full time plan writing is difficult — “It’ll drive you crazy.” He said he was worried about what the market rate would be due to the difficulty of the work.
“I don’t think the farmers can pay for it,” he said of what he anticipates the cost will be for full-time plan writers.
Lindsay Thompson, who works with the Maryland Grain Producers Association, said she was concerned that the change would lead to a net decrease in compliance, and asked whether a grace period had been considered by department staff.
“How do we protect the farmers and agribusiness, and the agricultural community at large, from claims that we are causing water quality degradation because we might be a few months late getting our plan in place?” Thompson asked.
Schmidt responded that there would be some grace time during the transition period as the new workflow was established. He agreed that those reviewing plans shouldn’t be “nickel and diming” the contents.
The agriculture department will be announcing more details of the plan on Monday, June 17, including the formation of a group of farmers to advise about how proposed changes to the way plans are written will affect their industry.
Talbot County farmer Keith Shortall criticized the entire process, saying department staff hadn’t incorporated comment from the stakeholders affected by the change; he pointed to the announcement on Monday of further details being released as proof that decisions had been made without proper input. “Do you really want to hear from us or not?” Shortall asked.
Atticks said all feedback his department had received was that “the way things were is not the way we can go forward,” and that was the only decision that had been finalized.
After more comment, including a statement from state senator Johnny Mautz that the communication through the process had not be adequate, Atticks concluded with a summation of his view and his department’s stance on the need for a change to the status quo, pledging to continue to listen to feedback from stakeholders and be ready to adapt if new ways that are developed to get plans written aren’t adequate.
“We’re trying to make this process that is a requirement better, easier, simpler,” Atticks said.
“We can’t kick the can anymore. We’ve got to dive in, lean in, make changes. And that’s going to be industry-driven,” he said.
“We’re being required to require you to write these plans,” Atticks said, concluding with the statement that the end goal of his agency was to help farmers create plans that not only comply with the law, but also lay out a plan to responsibly manage nutrients for the better health of the environment.
