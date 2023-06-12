OXFORD — One teen is dead and another is in serious condition after a car crash late Friday night.
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation into the crash that occurred at approximately 11:49 p.m. on June 9.
Patrol units were dispatched to of Baileys Neck Road and Ellenborough Road for a single vehicle that had crashed into a tree.
Units arrived and found the vehicle and the tree on fire as a result of the crash.
According to police, a nearby resident who heard the impact of the crash went to see what happened and was able to pull the driver and passenger from the vehicle.
The driver, a 15-year-old from Easton, was transported to a shock trauma hospital by Maryland State Police Trooper 2 with serious injuries. The sheriff's office confirmed Monday that the teen died from his injuries but did not release the name.
The passenger, a 16-year-old juvenile Cordova, was also transported to a hospital by MSP Trooper 4 with serious injuries.
A crash re-constructionist from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
Preliminary findings indicated a 2018 Volvo passenger car was traveling east on Baileys Neck Road.
According to police, the vehicle failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and veered off the left side of the roadway.
The vehicle continued to travel east before striking a large tree and coming to rest.
On Monday, a makeshift memorial of flowers and memorabilia was placed at the base of the tree. A message of remembrance was carved into the tree.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Kevin Parks at the Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters from Easton, Oxford and Saint Michaels, along with Talbot Department of Emergency Services, Maryland State Police, Oxford Police and MSP aviation all responded to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.