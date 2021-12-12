EASTON — Operation Christmas Spirit may be the ultimate feel-good holiday event. Scrooge didn’t get any relief until he learned to be generous. This event to feed and clothe people is nothing without the spirit of Sheldon Scott. He started this event three decades ago and it has steadily grown ever since. Everyone who met him had good things to say about “Scotty.” He passed this year, but his life’s work continues.
This year the event is at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be many wonderful offerings for the community, including a hot Christmas dinner, grocery boxes, gifts for children, and warm coats and clothing.
“We have a special man in Scotty,” said George Hatcher, secretary of Rotary Club of Easton. “We want his legacy to continue into the future. We are going to grow that. It goes to show what the efforts of an average man can do. We have a special community that is a shining example of one human lending a hand to another one. Lord Sheldon has a legacy of good work that we want to grow.”
The Rotary Club of Easton not only took over this year’s event, but they are implementing a plan to keep it going for years.
“We gratefully took over Operation Christmas Spirit,” Hatcher said. “The food drop and all the vital programs continue with the same spirit as Scotty. It was life-changing to be in his orbit. We don’t want the work and life energy of Scotty to be forgotten. Lonnie was personally affected by Scotty.”
Lonnie Green is the chair of Operation Christmas Spirit and is a Rotary member.
“I am spearheading the project,” Green said. “I have three people working with me. We have enough toys for 200 kids. Anyone can get involved — it is the spirit that counts. All kinds of people are welcome. It is everything Christmas is supposed to be: fellowship, family, the Christmas tree and gratitude.”
True to his word, Green has gotten his family in on the action.
“My youngest daughter wants to give back,” Green said. “This has been around for 40 years. It is pretty well-branded and loved already, but the outpouring of love and volunteering has been great.”
“Lonnie as chairman — he is cohesive and able to reproduce and organize it like a puzzle,” Hatcher said. “One that already has directions for assembly.”
There are many partners who work on Operation Christmas Spirit, including one called CarePacks.
“CarePacks is one of the many partners helping with Operation Christmas Spirit,” said Megan Cook, Easton’s town council president. “We ordered some of the food that is being prepared for the day (OCS is covering the cost) and we secured food boxes and produce that will be available for those coming to the firehouse for dinner. We also allowed OC to use our pantry space to store and wrap the presents.”
Rotary has created a Youth and Community Fund that is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so donations are tax-deductible. Checks can be made out to the Rotary Club of Easton, Youth and Community Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 1444 Easton, MD 21601. Put “Operation Christmas Spirit” in the memo line. You can also just hand a check to any Rotary member and they will get it in.
Donors can also scan the QR code on their flyers to get more information about volunteering opportunities or call Lonnie Green at 443-521-0716.
According to Hatcher, they have already raised $15,000 and have 1,000 pounds of food. They got together with volunteers on Saturday, Dec. 11 to wrap presents.
Tom McCall is a reporter for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at tmccall@chespub.com.
