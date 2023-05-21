OXFORD — Water’s Edge Museum, the Middle Passage Port Marker and the Bellevue Passage Museum were recognized this past week with awards from the Maryland Historic Trust.
In a ceremony on Tuesday, May 16, at the Water’s Edge museum, Historic Trust Director Elizabeth Hughes presented 2023 Maryland Preservation Award for Outstanding Organizational Leadership at the Local Level.
Founding Black Family member from Oxford and genealogist Paulette Albury and Water’s Edge founder Barbara Paca received the awards.
“Since, the MHT Board has honored outstanding preservation efforts of individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, local governments and others who protect, stored and shared the historic places and cultural heritage that make Maryland unique, and these museums do just that,” Hughes said during the presentation.
Hughes said Oxford originated as a tobacco port and became what is the only documented stop on the Middle Passage, with the arrival of the first trans-Atlantic slave ship in 1763.
The award cites Water’s Edge museum’s use of literature, paintings, lithographs, frescos and drawings to tell the stories of Blacks who lived and worked in the area in the early days of America.
Hughes said the work of Water’s Edge and the Bellevue Passage Museum expand the know of the local economy and way of life at the time.
Combined with the Middle Passage Port Marker, the three sites have the potential to “empower today’s young people to find their place in history and identify their own positive and unique voices when facing contemporary issues and challenges.”
“I want to say congratulation and thank you for all that you’ve done to tell the stories of founding Black families in Maryland,” Hughes said in conclusion. Hughes also presented citations from the House of Delegates.
State Senator Johnny Mautz presented awards to all three entities on behalf of the Maryland Senate.
“It’s been a tremendous accomplishment, however, it’s just the beginning. We are so exited about the future,” Mautz remarked during the presentation.
“This effort is going to do an enormous benefit in preserving the past, but it’s also going to help build a better future for the entire Eastern Shore and the state of Maryland,” the legislator added.
Mautz said this session the legislature secured “significant and essential funding” for continued development of the Bellevue Passage project.
Mautz also said further funding was secured for the operations of the Water’s Edge museum, which he called, “an anchor on the Mid-Shore for preserving Black history.”
Monica Davis, the director for all three entities, co-founder of Bellevue Passage Museum and a fourth-generation descendant of Bellevue’s Dr. Dennis De Shields, along with Paca, were interviewed Thursday about the awards presentation, and how the awards reflect the impact the museums have.
Davis said the museum works to “engage the generations of families” from the area, including having some descendants on staff. “I think it’s wonderful that we have some of the African-Americans whose families are represented in the portraits there at the museum.” She said the Bellevue museum also unique in the way it celebrates Black watermen on the Eastern Shore.
“It’s a celebration of the legacy, of the richness and the heritage of African-Americans on the Eastern Shore that really is underestimated,” De Shields said.
“That story isn’t told very well, and it’s giving us an opportunity to tell that story in a way that will encourage the young,” De Shields added.
Paca, who serves as a trustee on MHT, said the award is an “incredible honor for the community.” She said the award being presented to Albury, who is the niece of Bellevue founder Francis Curtis and the genealogist who tracked her family’s relationship to Harriet Tubman.
She said Albury is suffering from dementia, making her receipt of the award even more poignant. “When people start to suffer from dementia, this is how they stay organized — they talk about family,” Paca said.
Davis concluded by calling the receipt of the awards “gratifying,” and said she was glad that important work being done on the Eastern Shore was recognized.
Water’s Edge Museum is located at 101 Mill Street in Oxford, and is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
To schedule a tour, call 410-226-1227 or email watersedgemuseum@gmail.com.
More information about the museums can be found online at www.watersedgemuseum.org and www.bellevuepassagemuseum.org.
