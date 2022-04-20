ST. MICHAELS — The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Shore sponsored a Town of St. Michaels Commissioner Candidate forum Monday in the Christ Church Parish Hall in St. Michaels.
Over 100 St. Michaels residents packed the room to hear what the four candidates competing for two commissioner seats had to say.
Resident Richard Brown said he attended because he was concerned about a lack of communication within the commission.
“The lack of communication that’s been inherent in this recent commission needs to be addressed and talked about in here,” Brown said.
Michael E. Bibb, an incumbent candidate, also said communication is a key issue this election.
“I think the biggest thing is communication with the town and getting everything out there that’s going on in the town,” Bibb said.
Bibb also emphasized that noise is big issue in the town.
“We still have some ordinance problems. The noise ordinance is one. To me it’s not just about music but a whole slew of different noises contributing to noise pollution,” he said.
Carol Parlett came to hear the candidates and learn what issues concern them most.
“They did a great job and I think they educated a lot of people as to what their particular goals are in becoming commissioners,” she said.
Commissioner Aida Khalil, an incumbent who is seeking to be reelected says she will continue to give it her all if elected again.
“We’re going to keep a healthy balance for our residents and keep our businesses thriving and work together instead of being divided,” Khalil said.
Katrina D. Whittington shared her goals in running for office as a commissioner.
“I have three top initiatives. They are to increase stakeholder input, to expand partnerships and to bring back trust and working together within the town,” she said.
Whittington is a third generation graduate of St. Michaels High school.
Questions the moderator asked the candidates concerned climate and flooding in the town, affordable housing, quality of life, a controversial proposed hotel, preserving the small town charm, how to handle big events with thousands of people like the Sea Glass Festival and usage of social media for constituents.
The election will take place May 2, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Michaels Town office at 300 Mill Street.
