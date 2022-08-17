QUEENSTOWN — Palmer’s Plumbing LLC will “Go Purple” for the fifth year in a row by joining efforts with local businesses and community organizations in Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties in taking a stand against the opioid epidemic.
AWARENESS
QUEENSTOWN — Palmer’s Plumbing LLC will “Go Purple” for the fifth year in a row by joining efforts with local businesses and community organizations in Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties in taking a stand against the opioid epidemic.
For the month of September, the Plumbers and Helpers at Palmer’s Plumbing LLC will be hanging up their traditional bright red uniform shirts in exchange for dark purple ones in support of the Queen Anne’s and Talbot Goes Purple campaigns. With the slogan, “Palmer’s Goes Purple” on the back, these new shirts are a way for the company to help support this critical awareness campaign about the substance abuse crisis in our community.
The goal of the Queen Anne’s and Talbot Goes Purple campaigns of engaging our community and young people to stand against substance abuse is of high importance to Jason Palmer, Master Plumber and President of Palmer’s Plumbing, LLC.
“My family suffered a tragic loss six years ago, when my younger cousin overdosed. In honor of him and others who suffer from addiction, we continue to partner with this campaign. If our support helps even one person make a better choice, we will consider our involvement successful,” Palmer said. “We want to send a clear message to our customers and our community that we are committed to doing our part in bringing awareness of the opioid epidemic.”
The Queen Anne’s and Talbot Goes Purple project is based off of the THP Project Purple which, according to www.thpprojectpurple.org, was “launched to break the stigma of addiction, bring awareness to the dangers of substance abuse and encourage positive decision making to navigate life’s challenges.”
For more information about Queen Anne’s and Talbot Goes Purple or to donate to the organizations, please visit qacgoespurple.org or talbotgoespurple.org. To reach Palmer’s Plumbing, LLC please call 410-827-4546.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.