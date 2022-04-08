EASTON — Phil Jackson declared his candidacy for Talbot County Council March 6. Jackson is a father, businessman, community volunteer and currently serves as digital director for the Talbot County Democratic Central Committee and president of the Property Owners Association for The Preserve at Wye Mills.
After filing his papers with the Talbot County Board of Elections, Jackson announced he intends to support critically important issues in Talbot County — focusing on the environment, thoughtful development and expanding access to broadband in Talbot County’s most rural areas.
“As Talbot County continues to grow into the future, those who represent the people who live here must be prepared to learn about the matters that impact us most, and advocate for the values that those in this community hold dear,” Jackson said. “I will serve the people of Talbot County with tireless dedication.”
Jackson took over as president of the Property Owners Association for The Preserve at Wye Mills in 2017, faced with managing a wastewater treatment facility that had been in and out of compliance since 2004. In a volunteer position, he has fought for his community by becoming an expert on shared sanitation and built relationships throughout Maryland, including at the state and local government levels. Through his leadership, the plant has returned to compliance and will be transitioned to Talbot County government for ownership and operation in 2022.
“Phil has demonstrated an impressive persistence with these issues, the ability to pursue local government to get help where others have failed, and unwavering optimism throughout the process,” said Chris Knotts, a member of The Preserve at Wye Mills community.
Jackson explains: “I believe the expertise I have will assist the council in evaluating future developments like Lakeside at Trappe and others that could have the potential to cause serious environmental harm if mismanaged or misunderstood.”
Prior to his current position as a manager for a leading global technology firm, he founded Purview, a software company that facilitates second opinions for patients, and served Chesapeake Medical Imaging as its Chief Technology Officer.
“Phil’s expertise in broadband and computer networks allowed us to deliver best-in-class healthcare in Easton and Chestertown before any major health system and helped us build a leading tele-radiology practice reaching rural communities on the Eastern Shore,” said Dr. Mark Baganz, medical director of Chesapeake Medical Imaging.
Jackson and his wife, Talbot County Board of Education member Emily Jackson, moved to Talbot County in 2008. Together, they have four children in Talbot County Public Schools and two dogs. A lifelong Marylander, Jackson is a graduate of Northeastern University’s College of Criminal Justice.
“I’m excited to serve the citizens of Talbot County and believe I provide a unique point of view and knowledge to advance our council and help protect what makes Talbot County a special place to learn, work and live,” Jackson said.
More information is available online at www.JacksonTalbot.com or by email at campaign@jacksontalbot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.