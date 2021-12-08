BALTIMORE — A plan to allow schools to determine when students can unmask, was unveiled by the Maryland State Department of Education during Tuesday's State Board of Education meeting.
The State Board approved an emergency regulation to allow students to go without masks if the community spread of COVID was "moderate" or if vaccinations rate are above 80% in the school or community. The vote was carried 12 to one, but the emergency regulation still requires legislative approval.
State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury presented the Board with state statistics. Were the regulation to gain legislative approval, no school district yet meets the 80% vaccination rate of staff and students — and community spread in all of Maryland's 24 districts is currently reported as "substantial".
In Talbot County, 85% of all staff is vaccinated; Dorchester reports 48%; Caroline, 65-70%; and Queen Anne's, approximately 85%. This data supplied by Choudhury to the Board is current as of Dec. 1.
With the exception of Carroll County, all school system's prevention strategies are aligned with current CDC guidelines, Choudhury reported, and all 24 districts have a strategy that is posted to their respective websites in the event that a student or educator, regardless of vaccination status, tests positive for COVID or has symptoms of COVID/
