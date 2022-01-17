Police Blotter

Criminal Summons: On Jan. 7, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served a criminal summons on Jackson Valery Steckler, 23 of Oxford. The District Court Commissioner issued a criminal summons for Steckler charging him with assault and malicious destruction of property. These charges stem from an incident at his residence, which he shares with his mother, on Jan. 4. Steckler was released upon his signature on the criminal summons.
Warrant Arrest: On Jan. 9, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Meredith Baine Lindemon, 39, of Tilghman. The Talbot County District Court issued an arrest warrant, charging Lindemon with violation of probation on the original charge of driving while impaired by alcohol. Lindemon was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Lindemon was held pending further action by the court.
Warrant Arrest: On Jan. 10, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Harold Sylvester Johnson Jr., 40, of Easton. The Talbot County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant, charging Johnson with violation of probation. Johnson was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and was ordered held without bond.
Warrant Arrest: On Jan. 10, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher L. Rockwell, 35, of Federalsburg. The Talbot County Circuit Court issued two arrest warrants, charging Rockwell with failing to obey an order of the court, conditions of probation and escape. Rockwell was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and was ordered held without bond.
Warrant Arrest: On Jan. 12, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cierra Rena Roe, 32 of Wye Mills. On Dec. 13, the District Court of Maryland for Anne Arundel County issued an arrest warrant, charging Roe with failure to appear at a scheduled court hearing or trial after being notified to do so. Roe was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and her initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Roe was held pending further action by the court.
Theft and MDOP: On Jan. 12, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of Ferry Point Marina Drive, Trappe, for a theft and malicious destruction of property. Investigation revealed sometime over the past few months, while the boat was dry-docked for maintenance, someone entered the boat, cut the fuel lines and stole property. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov or through Facebook at “Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.”
CDS Arrest: On Jan. 14, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Gateway near Andrew Lane for a moving violation. Deputies identified the driver as, Seth David Nicholson, 31, of Hebron and developed probable cause to search the vehicle. Deputies located THC wax, Suboxone, and paraphernalia. Nicholson was charged with possession of a controlled substance on a criminal citation and released on his signature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.