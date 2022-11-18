Police determine 2021 Millington homicide victim died of multiple gunshots

As Maryland State Police continue to investigate an October 2021 murder on Daisy Drive, Millington, the fate of the victim’s house that was intentionally set on fire has not been determined. In March, a demolition permit was granted; the permit has been extended for a year. Our photo was taken Nov. 8.

 PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE

MILLINGTON — The man whose badly burned body was discovered in the debris of a house ravaged by fire here in October 2021 died of multiple gunshot wounds, Maryland State Police announced in a news release Wednesday.


