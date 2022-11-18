As Maryland State Police continue to investigate an October 2021 murder on Daisy Drive, Millington, the fate of the victim’s house that was intentionally set on fire has not been determined. In March, a demolition permit was granted; the permit has been extended for a year. Our photo was taken Nov. 8.
MILLINGTON — The man whose badly burned body was discovered in the debris of a house ravaged by fire here in October 2021 died of multiple gunshot wounds, Maryland State Police announced in a news release Wednesday.
Police quickly ruled the death a homicide, and in December identified the victim as homeowner Kimm Anthony Knott, 51.
That had been the last update by MSP until Wednesday’s new release.
Police continue to ask for the public’s help.
Anyone who may have seen something on the day of the fire or has potential information about the case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal determined that the Friday-Saturday Oct. 29-30 fire in the 1000-block of Daisy Drive, Millington, was intentionally set.
The state police Homicide Unit took over the investigation after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner discovered evidence of trauma to the victim, according to a news release from the MSP.
Also, additional investigation at the scene led to the suspicion of foul play.
The fire marshal’s office and MSP Criminal Enforcement Division initially conducted a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire at 10210 Daisy Drive.
Daisy Drive is located off of Cypress Street as you head eastbound out of Millington, outside of the town limits.
The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation lists the property owners as Kimm and Christine Knott. The home is listed as their primary residence.
They purchased the 1-acre property in 2004, according to tax records. The house was built in 2003.
According to Maryland Judiciary online records, the couple divorced in mid-October 2021.
There was a for sale sign in the front yard at the time of the fire.
Kimm Knott was permitted to live in the house until it was sold, according to court documents.
Investigators believe the victim likely was killed at about 11:55 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The fire siren sounded just before 1 a.m. Oct. 30.
Responding firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding fire companies discovered heavy fire coming from the interior of the two-story Cape Cod-style home, according to the news release.
The home was heavily damaged during the fire, causing the second floor to collapse into the first floor.
During a subsequent search of the home, a victim was located within the charred remains.
The Kent County (Delaware) Special Operations Team provided shoring support of weakened structural walls to allow investigators to safely remove the victim.
The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore to determine the cause of death and positively identify the victim.
