MILLINGTON — Two months after the body of a badly burned male was discovered in the debris of a house ravaged by fire, the deceased has been identified as homeowner Kimm Anthony Knott, 51.
The Maryland State Police announced Knott’s identity in a news release Wednesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have seen something on the day of the fire or has information that could be related to this case is asked to call the MSP at 443-783-7230.
What initially was thought to be a house fire was quickly determined to be a homicide.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has not determined the origin and cause of the Friday-Saturday Oct. 29-30 fire in the 1000-block of Daisy Drive, Millington.
The state police Homicide Unit took over the investigation after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner discovered evidence of trauma to the victim, according to a news release from the MSP.
Also, additional investigation at the scene led to the suspicion of foul play.
The fire marshal’s office and MSP Criminal Enforcement Division initially conducted a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire at 10210 Daisy Drive.
Daisy Drive is located off of Cypress Street as you head eastbound out of Millington, outside of the town limits.
The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation lists the property owners as Kimm and Christine Knott. The home is listed as their primary residence.
They purchased the 1-acre property in 2004, according to tax records. The house was built in 2003.
According to Maryland Judiciary online records, the couple divorced in mid-October 2021.
There was a for sale sign in the front yard at the time of the fire.
Kimm Knott was permitted to live in the house until it was sold, according to court documents.
Investigators believe the victim likely was killed at about 11:55 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
The fire siren sounded Oct. 30 just before 1 a.m.
Responding firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding fire companies discovered heavy fire coming from the interior of the two-story Cape Cod-style home, according to the news release.
The home was heavily damaged during the fire, causing the second floor to collapse into the first floor.
During a subsequent search of the home, a victim was located within the charred remains.
The Kent County (Delaware) Special Operations Team provided shoring support of weakened structural walls to allow investigators to safely remove the victim.
The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore to determine the cause of death and positively identify the victim. Both remain under investigation.
The house is considered a complete loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.